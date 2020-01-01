Duncan Otieno: Lusaka Dynamos sign midfielder from AFC Leopards

The 26-year-old makes a return to Southern-Central Africa hoping to help his new team to challenge for top positions

Zambia Super League side Lusaka Dynamos have completed the signing of international Duncan Otieno.

The midfielder traveled to the Southern-Central Africa nation to seal the deal despite joining AFC barely two weeks ago. The 26-year-old has confirmed his move to the Lusaka-based side.

"Yes, I am now a Lusaka Dynamos player, I have signed the contract already," Otieno told Goal on Saturday.

"I am happy to play in the Zambian league once again, hoping to help the team challenge for top positions in the 2020/21 campaign."

On November 1, AFC Leopards announced the return of their former skipper from Nkana FC on a two-year deal. Days later, Lusaka Dynamos bought out Otieno’s contract from the 13-time before signing him.

"Lusaka Dynamos came and bought his contract out," an official, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

"You know Otieno had already signed a new contract with AFC Leopards and a way out would have been only sealed by following all the procedures laid down on matters of the contract.

"Lusaka Dynamos exhausted all those avenues and that is why Otieno has been allowed to join them."

Otieno signed the new two-year deal for the Premier League giants, a club he had left in 2018 for Nkana FC. His contract with the Zambian champions ended when the 2019/20 season came to a halt.

He joined AFC Leopards for pre-season that started in Kisii town with a match against the National Super League side Shabana FC. He also took part in a 10-day training camp at Elgeiyo-Marakwet county before the team travelled to Nairobi where he was unveiled early in November.

His move to join Lusaka Dynamos means he will link up with the former Nkana teammate Musa Mohamed, who was unveiled on November 4 after agreeing on a two-year deal.

Mohamed, Otieno, Duke Abuya, and Harun Shakava were part of the squad that fought for the Super League title last season that was won on the last day of the campaign.

Otieno’s return to Zambia means he joins other Kenyans like Jesse Were and John Makwatta at Zesco United alongside defender David Owino and goalkeeper Ian Otieno, while former AFC Leopards midfielder Andrew Tololwa is at Red Arrows.