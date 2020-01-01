Duncan Otieno: AFC Leopards confirm return of former captain from Nkana FC

The midfielder is back to the Den, with a two-year contract, just after winning the Zambian league with Kalampa

Football Federation (FKF) Premier League side AFC have confirmed the signing of defensive midfielder Duncan Otieno.

Otieno has returned to the club he left in 2018 for Zambian Super League side Nkana FC with a two-year contract. The midfielder is the second player to have been confirmed by the club on Sunday after Peter Thiong’os deal.

He was part of AFC Leopards' pre-season squad which faced and lost to the National Super League side Shabana FC during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium on October 10. They thereafter proceeded to Elgeiyo Marakwet County for a 10-day training period where Otieno and his teammates played against Kapenguria Heroes FC on two occasions.

“We're pleased to announce the signing of defensive midfielder [Duncan] Otieno from Zambian Super League Champions Nkana FC,” AFC Leopards said in a statement.

“Duncan joins us on a two-year contract. Welcome home, Dante.”

“AFC Leopards have always been my home. I am happy to be back,” Otieno stated.

Apart from Thiong’o and Otieno, AFC Leopards have signed Burundian Bienvenue Shaka from Tunisian top division side Etoile Sportif du Sahel where he had spent two years.

Having played for Burundian giants Aigle Noir in the Burundi Premier League before, Shaka is expected to bring massive experience to the Den.

Goalkeeper John Oyemba arrived on a two-year deal after he had left and his arrival is expected to strengthen the department that performed well under Benjamin Ochan – who kept 15 clean sheets in 21 matches - in the cancelled 2019/20 season.

Harrison Mwendwa was also signed for two years from Kariobangi Sharks as well as midfielder Fabrice Mugheni who arrived from Rayon Sports.

Ochan and Collins Shichenje are the players who have already extended their contracts with the 13-time Premier League winners.

As the transfer window is expected to close on November 2, AFC Leopards have not confirmed the players who will leave the club.

Goal, however, understands the players who will be released eventually did not take part in the just-concluded 10-day pre-season training in the Rift Valley.

Ingwe will open the new season with a match against on November 20.

On November 28, the former champions will be away to league debutants Bidco United while on December 4, they will tackle Zoo FC at home.