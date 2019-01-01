Duke Abuya believes courage will win Kariobangi Sharks the Slum Derby

Kariobangi Sharks have managed to win the derby twice while Mathare United have one win since 2017

attacking midfielder Duke Abuya has called on his teammates to be confident when they face on Wednesday.

Dubbed the Slum Derby, Abuya has faith in his teammates whom he says are capable of beating Mathare United if they summon their courage and stamp their authority on the derby.

“We know they are doing well recently but that is not a cause for panic. If you look at derbies everywhere, the form rarely counts. It’s about 90 minutes and what you are going to do in it. We want to walk in there with confidence and urgency and fight for this badge,” Abuya told the club’s website.

“I believe that this is the perfect opportunity to turn things around and have a strong end to the season.”

The midfielder is a former Mathare United player but he hopes to score and win the match for his current side, as he did in 2017.

“It is always a special game for me because I still have friends there and memories of my time there are still fresh. I have scored once against them and I would love to repeat that again for the good of the team,” Abuya added.

Kariobangi Sharks have been facing a torrid time this season as they have been winless in their last 11 games.

“We are a family, and a crisis can either break a family or unite a family. For us, it has united us more than ever. We are all together in this and we understand that we must do everything in our power to end the bad run as there is no time to mourn; it is just work, work and work,” he concluded.

The last time the FKF champions won a league match was during their 1-0 victory over on March 13.