Dream start for coach Baraza as Sofapaka FC triumph over Wazito FC

The KPL newcomers were unable to beat Batoto ba Mungu who made a managerial change on Saturday

John Baraza's reign at has started on a bright note after registering a 2-1 win over Wazito FC at Narok Stadium.

Baraza was overseeing his first match since taking over from Divaldo Alves who parted ways with Sofapaka on Saturday. Kepha Aswani and Brian Naykan were the scorers for Batoto ba Mungu with Joe Waithera scoring the solitary goal for the newcomers.

Aswani gave Sofapaka the lead in the 36th minute when he tapped in after his initial shot had been stopped by Kevin Omondi.

Waithera equalised for Wazito in the 41st minute after he superbly controlled a Musa Masika cross before firing past Sofapaka's goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.

It took Batoto ba Mungu just another three minutes to reclaim their lead when Nyakan directed Aswani's cross into the net.

At Awendo Stadium, managed to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season after beating 3-2.

The five goals were all scored in the second half with Daniel Otieno, Klinsmann Omulanga and Chris Oduor scoring for the Nairobi club.

Otieno scored his second consecutive goal, against his former side, after his midweek strike against . Sony Sugar got their goals from Stephen Onyango and Salim Chacha.

At Afraha Stadium, defeated 1-0.

Ulinzi Stars lost Kevin Thairu to injury in the fifth minute of the encounter and coach Benjamin Nyangweso had to throw Ibrahim Shambi into action.

The Soldiers broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Oscar Wamalwa managed to slot past Mustapha Oduor in Bandari's goal. Wamalwa took little time to calmly control a cross from John Kago before he drove home for the opening goal.

The Soldiers held onto the slim win until the end to punish Bandari who have now lost three games in the .

At Kericho Green Stadium, Zoo FC won 2-1 against visiting .

Zoo got an opening goal in the eighth minute via Bernard Odhiambo with Dominic Kiprono playing the role of an assist maker.

The Kericho-based side added the second goal in the 40th minute when Kiprono managed to beat goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi.

Gaetan Masha pulled one back for the visitors in the 81st minute but it was not enough.