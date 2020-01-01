‘Draw was fair result for Mathare United against Sofapaka’ – Ali

The Slum Boys coach says his side was happy with the outcome of their league match against Batoto ba Mungu

coach Salim Ali has admitted he was satisfied after his team managed to pick up a 1-1 draw against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

The Slum Boys dropped two points after Batoto ba Mungu scored a late equaliser in the match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

“The result, of course, is not what we wanted as we had planned for the win and were very close to securing it but that is football,” Ali is quoted by the club’s official website.

More teams

“We had a lack in concentration and allowed a late goal but we played well overall especially the defensive line which was a make-shift after the early injury setbacks.”

A first-half injury to Harun Junior forced an early substitution allowing Swaleh Chacha to make his debut for Mathare. The change thrust right-back Marvin Ongori into an unfamiliar role in central defence to partner Lennox Ogutu.

Left-back David Owino also suffered an injury to the nose but played on for the entire game with heavy bandaging.

Article continues below

“I believe the players handled themselves really well up until Sofapaka’s goal,” Ali continued.

“It is a disappointment however that we could not manage the win and it feels as if we have lost. But we take the point and look towards making amends in our next game.”

Mathare will next take on Zoo FC at Kasarani on Saturday.