Draw against Kakamega Homeboyz is confidence booster - Wazito star Otanga

The two sides settled for a goalless draw in their last meeting, and the striker believes they can get a win on Saturday

Wazito FC striker Derrick Otanga believes the team is well placed to claim maximum points in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against on Saturday.

The 2018/19 National Super League champions have not found it easy in the top league, and are currently placed in the 14th position after accumulating 12 points from the 19 games played. Last weekend, they managed to hold Kakamega to a 1-1 draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

"The draw against Homeboyz away was a confidence booster and we want to go a step ahead and win against Western Stima," Otanga told Goal on Thursday.

"It is going to be a tough match but we are prepared to get a win. Every player in the team is on high spirits and we all know we need to step up to get out of the position we are currently in."

The former striker scored a late equalizer against the Nicholas Muyoti-led Homeboyz and he believes he can find the back of the net against the Powermen.

"Since the first day, my aim has been scoring as many goals as possible for Wazito. On Saturday, I will give my best if given a chance, because, by scoring, I help my team be in a winning position," Otanga concluded.

The match will be played at Narok Stadium on Saturday from 2 pm.