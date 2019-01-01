DR Congo’s Dieumerci Mbokani extends Antwerp’s stay
Dieumerci Mbokani has signed a one-year contract extension with Belgian First Division A club Royal Antwerp.
The 33-year-old joined the Great Old from Dynamo Kyiv in August and was impressive, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.
His performances helped Laszlo Boloni’s men clinch a Uefa Europa League playoff spot, where they lost to Sporting Charleroi.
On the back of these fine displays, the former Hull City striker has earned a chance to continue his stay at the Bosuilstadion.
“We are therefore proud to announce that Dieumerci Mbokani has just signed a new contract that will connect him to our club until 30 June 2020,” read a statement from the club website.
“Mbokani has been a member of our club since August 2018. He immediately captured all the Red and White hearts and had a hugely important part in our hunt for European football last season.“
Mbokani has 18 goals in 40 appearances for DR Congo but has not been included in Florent Ibenge’s provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, which kicks off on June 21.
The Leopards are paired along with host nation, Egypt, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group A.