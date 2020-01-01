Douglas Mokaya: Kariobangi Sharks sign left-footed midfielder from Nairobi Stima

The Nairobi-based charges have lost Sven Yidah, Harrison Mwendwa, and Peter Amani ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

have continued bolstering their squad with the arrival of midfielder Douglas Mokaya from National Super League side Nairobi Stima.

The Slum Boys have lost some key players in the transfer window and coach William Muluya is working hard to bring in their replacements. The new recruit will be keen to stabilize the midfield and support the attacking department by creating scoring chances.

"Another proper midfielder in the building," Kkariobangi Sharks confirmed on their official social media sites.

"Mokaya Douglas arrives from Nairobi Stima FC armed with a lethal left foot blended with some top draw visionary passing.

"We are in for some flavour."

Coach Muluya went on to exude confidence that his new signing will improve his team in the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

"Mokaya is a good player who is determined to help Sharks win and his zeal is evident in training sessions," the tactician told Goal.

"We are confident of his ability and potential, and our work as the technical bench is to sharpen him and make him ready for the new season. He has a lot to offer."

Sven Yidah, Harrison Mwendwa, and Peter Amani are players who have already left the 2018/19 Football Federation (FKF) champions. Nixon Omondi is also reportedly on his way to the 2009 champions . However, this does not worry the youthful coach.

"In football, things happen; if a player wants to leave, we cannot stop him," Muluya continued.

"At Sharks, we believe in nurturing talents and the remaining players have an opportunity to show what they can offer.

"We are not worried about the players who have left, but our focus is on the players we have."

The new campaign is scheduled to start on the 20th of November with AFC playing .

Kariobangi Sharks will open their campaign against Wazito FC.

According to the fixtures released on Wednesday, the big-spending Wazito will face Sharks on November 21 before playing away against on November 29.

Meanwhile, champions will have quite a task in their quest to defend the title considering their first five 2020/21 fixtures will see them face bogey sides.

The giants have been handed – their most formidable rivals in the last four seasons – as the first opponents for the new season away from home.