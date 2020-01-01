Dortmund sign Emre Can on loan from Juventus with obligation to buy for €25m

The midfielder has been sent to Westfalenstadion for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign following a frustrating spell at the Allianz Stadium

midfielder Emre Can has completed a loan move to on deadline day.

The international has moved to Westfalenstadion on a deal set to run until the end of the season, at which point Dortmund are obligated to purchase him outright for €25 million (£21m/$28m) if certain conditions are met.

With just around the corner, Can has joined BVB in search for regular football, after being restricted to just eight appearances for Juve this season.

More teams

"I think the team has great potential and can win something," The 28-year-old told the media at his official unveiling on Friday.

"I am convinced that I can help them and can't wait to play in front of these fans for whom Borussia Dortmund is known all over the world for the first time."

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc added: "In Emre Can we get a German national player who can be used across multiple systems in defence as well as in central midfield.

"A player who brings in his technique as well as his technique and has a strong will to win."

Can joined Juve in the summer of 2018 on a free transfer from , and made 37 appearances across all competitions during first season at the club.

He helped the Bianconeri win an eighth successive Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana, but fell down the squad pecking order after Maurizio Sarri was drafted in to replace the outgoing Massimiliano Allegri in the managerial hot seat.

Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot and Blaise Matuidi were all granted prominent roles ahead of Can, who was also left out of the Bianconeri's 25-man squad.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici insisted Can would remain in Turin at the start of the January window, but performed a U-turn on the midfielder's future as offers began to pour in.

Article continues below

and were among those credited with an interest in the German, but he has ultimately decided to return to the .

Can - who has previously enjoyed spells at and - will now be charged with helping Dortmund fight for the league title and success in the Champions League.

He could be in line to make his full debut on Saturday afternoon, with Union Berlin set to arrive at Westfalenstadion.