Dortmund equal Bundesliga scoring record with lopsided win over Frankfurt

Favre’s men moved to second in the league after the 4-0 victory on Friday that saw the club equal a historic feat

have equalled the record for goals scored in the opening 22 games of a season.

Lucien Favre’s side have now scored 63 goals at this stage, a feat achieved only by and Hamburg in the 1973-74 and 1981-82 campaigns respectively.

Dortmund achieved the record with relative ease as they beat 4-0 on Friday night, with Lukasz Piszczek, Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland and Raphael Guerreiro among the goals as Favre’s men moved to second in the Bundesliga table.

63 - @BlackYellow 's 63 goals after 22 matchdays are a joint #Bundesliga record with Bayern 1973-74 and Hamburg 1981-82. Power. #BVBSGE pic.twitter.com/S8uN9dj5Nc — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) February 14, 2020

The win saw them overtake on goal difference, with both sides on 42 points. They remain one point behind leaders Bayern, who take on Koln on Sunday after Leipzig host on Saturday.

Defender Piszczek opened the scoring just after the half hour mark with his first goal for the club since November 2018, becoming the second oldest player after Christian Worns to find the net in the Bundesliga for Dortmund this century .

international Sancho then found the bottom corner early in the second half for his 12th goal in his last 14 games in all competitions.

The 19-year-old now has 13 goals and 13 assists in the league this season, already matching his Bundesliga goal contributions from all of the last campaign.

Fellow teenager Haaland then tapped home inside the six yard box five minutes later for his eighth Bundesliga goal, meaning he has now scored nine goals in his first six games for Dortmund in all competitions since joining from in January.

The Norwegian has also been breaking records this season , becoming the first player to score eight goals in his first five Bundesliga appearances. His latest effort means only eight players have scored more goals in ’s top flight in the current campaign.

Both Sancho and Haaland have been drawing high praise for their performances this season, with the former heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer .

The latter had also been tipped for a move to England’s top-flight, but instead opted to move to Germany, where he has been already been named as the Bundesliga Player of the Month for January, despite starting his opening two games on the bench.