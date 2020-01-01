Dortmund boss reveals why Haaland may not start against Koln & talks up Gio Reyna talent

Lucien Favre insists that the former Red Bull Salzburg striker has made a big impression in training as he aims for his first start for his new club

Erling Haaland is in contention to start in 's clash with Koln on Friday but head coach Lucien Favre said the club's new striker must "keep working on his basic endurance".

The €20 million (£17m/$22m) signing from Red Bull Salzburg scored three goals on his debut as Dortmund came from behind to beat Augsburg 5-3 on Saturday.

Indeed, the 19-year-old found the net with his first touch after being introduced as a second-half substitute and has already whetted the appetite for what sort of impact he can make when he's selected from the start.

Ahead of Dortmund's clash with 13th-placed Koln, Favre said there is a chance Haaland could break into an attacking line that featured Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard last time out.

Prior to his 34-minute appearance against , Haaland had not played a competitive game since Salzburg's 2-0 defeat to on December 10 and Favre reminded those calling for him to play from the start that he is short of fitness.

"Erling Haaland made a great impression," Favre told reporters. "He always trains at full throttle, he always wants to win.

"If he misses a chance to score, he gets angry. It's great to train players like this - it's good for everyone. But he hasn't trained for a long time. He has to keep working on his basic endurance. We should not forget that.

"He is focused on his tasks, he is always in a good mood. He offers a reference point for the midfield. But he is only 19 years old."

Gio Reyna also made his debut against Augsburg, coming on as a substitute for Hazard in the 72nd minute, and Favre tipped the 17-year-old midfielder to push for a regular first-team place in future.

Reyna joined Dortmund from New York City and has made 11 appearances for the German club's Under-19 side this season, scoring four goals.

"In training you can see that Gio Reyna has something special," said Favre.

"If you can't see that, you're blind. At 17, he does everything very well. If he continues to play at this level, he will make great strides."