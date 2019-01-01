Doris Petra: Kenya on the right path to achieving Fifa’ goal in women's football

The five-day workshop brought together women participants including former women footballers

Kenya is on the right track to achieving Fifa’s goal of increasing participation of women in football, says Football Kenya Federation Deputy President Doris Petra.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of a five-day Fifa Leadership and Governance workshop, which is part of the FIFA Pilot Project for Women football development, Petra reiterated the country’s commitment in developing the women’s game.

“The participants have been taken through leadership skills, which we believe is a crucial step in empowering women who hold leadership positions in football,” Petra said at the workshop’s closing ceremony.

“Through such workshops, as well as the referees training and coaches training, we are in consonance with FIFA’s goal of increasing participation of women in football,” she added.

Late last year, close to 120 women coaches benefited from the Federation’s coaching courses. The coaches were largely drawn from primary schools, which the Federation targets to exploit as centers for nurturing young talent.

The workshop brought together women representatives from the Federation’s branches, representatives from the women leagues, representatives from the FKF Women Football Committee and the Referees appointment committee, FKF female staff as well as former women footballers.