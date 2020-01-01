Dorine Chuigoue: Equatorial Guinea defender joins Michaela Abam at Real Betis

The 31-year-old has joined the Seville-based side after parting ways with Spanish rivals Logrono this summer

Spanish Primera Iberdrola side have completed the signing of Equatorial Guinea defender Dorine Chuigoue on a two-year contract.

The Seville-based outfit secured the services of the Nzalang Nacional as a free agent after she parted ways with rivals Logrono following her two-year stint with Gerardo Leon's team.

Chuigoue joined Spanish side Logrono from Serbian women's champions Spartak Subotica in summer of 2018, made 42 appearances and scored three goals during her two-year sojourn.

At international level, the 31-year-old played for Equatorial Guinea at four Africa Women's Cup of Nations, winning in 2008 and 2012 and was part of the team at the 2011 Women's World Cup.

The signing of the centre-back will further swell the defensive options of Pier Luigi Cherubino's team for the new season, having finished 12th with 20 points from 21 matches in their last campaign.

On completing her move, Chuigoue is happy about her switch and eager to excel at Betis on her third consecutive season in the Spanish women's top-flight.

"I am here to work hard and give what I have", she told the club website.

"I am very strong and have a lot of power, I will do everything possible to help my teammates. The team is betting on a strong block and I am sure that together we can achieve what we want."

The Equatoguinean defender becomes the second African at the club after international Michaela Abam.

Since moving to the city, she has continued in team's pre-season training as they gear up for the season billed to kick off on September 5.