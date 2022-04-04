Don't tell us to shoot! Brighton manager Potter makes strange request to fans

Brighton manager Graham Potter has made a bizarre request to the club’s supporters, asking them to refrain from shouting "shoot".

The Seagulls drew another blank in their most recent game, a 0-0 draw at home to rock-bottom Norwich, despite firing in 30 shots.

Only four of those were on target while Neal Maupay missed a first-half penalty, and the south coast outfit have found the target only once in their last seven Premier League games.

What has been said?

With his side short on firepower, Potter has said of the added pressure being piled on by fans: "The build-up suggests we’re getting there. Of course, the longer you go, you can hear the crowd, ‘shoot, shoot, shoot’, and that sometimes is a challenge for the players.

"Because sometimes there’s an opportunity to shoot - sometimes it’s a chance for the block and then the transition. Sometimes maybe one more pass gets you in a better position but, if you miss the pass, you should have shot."

Potter added: "It’s just one of those things that we’re going through. A bit of pain and a bit of suffering. So that does affect confidence. It affects a little bit of the final bit.

"It’s the Premier League and Premier League defenders - it isn’t so straightforward to create chances and score."

The bigger picture

Brighton’s last victory came away at Watford on February 12, with only two top-flight wins in 2022. They sit 13th in the Premier League table, 12 points clear of the drop zone.

Potter’s men will be back in action on Saturday with a trip to top-four hopefuls Arsenal, while their two games after will also be on the road at Tottenham and Manchester City.

