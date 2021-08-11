'Don't sign ticket to hell' - How Gor Mahia players are scaring club's transfer targets

The current stars have warned those in the K'Ogalo's wishlist not to sign for the local giants because of financial insecurity

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides, especially Gor Mahia, may fail to land their primary targets after the current players came up with a move to sabotage transfer business.

According to s source close to the development, players at Gor Mahia have warned the possible targets not to sign for the local giants due to the financial challenges the club is undergoing.

K'Ogalo have identified a number of players who they hope to bring on board before the new season begins in almost two months' time.

Financial Insecurity

"The players are warning their counterparts not to sign for Gor Mahia because financial security is not guaranteed," the source told Goal.

"It is not happening only at Gor Mahia, as I understand, even players from our rivals have warned those who are considered possible new players not to sign."\



"According to the players, the new ones will be signing a ticket to hell should they join us if financial security is assured. This is a new phenomenon, especially at a time when we are looking to bring on board local and foreign players.



"We understand the challenges we are facing now, but I do not think it is right for the players to scare away others.

"At Gor Mahia, you are guaranteed a bigger platform to market yourself and interact with the most competitive players, but at the end of the day, it is the potential new players that will make the decision."

After losing Kenneth Muguna to Azam FC and Charles Miomanyi - who is destined to sign for Tusker after the expiration of his contract - Gor Mahia are also staring at the possibility of seeing Clifton Miheso leave.

The forward is understood to be unwilling to extend his contract as he wants his sign-on fee and outstanding arrears cleared first.



Although the source did not mention the other clubs whose players are sabotaging their transfer moves, Goal understands AFC Leopards could witness a mass exodus once the season ends due to financial hiccups.

Already, Fabrice Nugheni left even before he completed a full season with the local giants.



Ulinzi Stars, Bidco United, Bandari, Nzoia Sugar, KCB, Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker are Kenyan clubs that rarely fail to pay their players' dues.