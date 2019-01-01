DON'T play like Barcelona, Nidzam tells bottom-placed Felda charges

Felda United's inability to keep it simple on Sunday led to their 2-1 Super League defeat to Selangor, says head coach Nidzam Jamil.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

It was a visibly upset Felda United head coach Nidzam Jamil who walked into the post-match press conference on Sunday, after his charges lost 2-1 to in their week 19 Super League match.

In the match that was held at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium, the visitors went in front through goals by Sandro da Silva (44') and former Felda man Ifedayo Olusegun (51'). Jocinei Schad pulled one back for the hosts through a splendid solo goal in the 64th minute, but they could not find the equaliser.

Felda remain in last place, three points from safety with three matchdays remaining. However, they have a game in hand, and are scheduled to face fellow relegation battlers and FC.

Talking to the press, Nidzam lamented his charges' reluctance to play simple football on Sunday, resulting in mistakes that led to the two Selangor goals.

"We have to stop making school-boy errors that led to goals like what we did against Selangor. I gave them a simple instruction; to clear the ball out of the danger area, basic stuff. We shouldn't be trying to play like when we don't have their capabilities. Don't try to play like what we see on television.

"Selangor scored after we did not get the ball out to the second line. We tried playing short passes against Selangor, a team that should never be underestimated. A lot of our guys haven't even played 30 Super League games, and this is why this happened. We need to cut down on the mistakes, if we want to stay in the top-tier.

"We can't be making mistakes in the first half that require a talking-to at the break and a comeback from us, by then it's just too late! We're not going to be able to play like we did against [in second leg semi-final last weekend] everytime, coming back from three goals down to tie the game at 3-3 [on aggregate]. The Super League is competed by the big boys," remarked the former Selangor player.

However, Nidzam is adamant that survival chances are still with them, as they will be meeting Kuala Lumpur (KL) and PKNP next.

"We next face KL and PKNP and we can't afford to lose focus and drop points. Our situation is dire, but it is still possible for us to do it (gain safety).

"It's tough but we have to be positive as KL and PKNP are both under pressure too. It's a good thing we'll be playing them, but it's a shame that two of us will go down," said the 39-year old trainer.

But things may get even harder for the Fighters. Although Singapore international Khairul Amri Kamal is recovering well from his injury, winger and skipper Hadin Azman, who had to be substituted off at halftime on Sunday is likely to miss the KL clash this Wednesday according to Nidzam, due to a suspected muscle tear.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!