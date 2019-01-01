Don’t just look at Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Kenyan football is dead – Aduda

The K’Ogalo boss openly claims clubs are suffering in the local league and something urgent should be done before it is late

official Omondi Aduda has revealed the state of Kenyan football is in ICU and will need radical changes to be revived.

The K’Ogalo CEO now says the current state of the sport is affecting all those involved, including Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs, and not only giants Gor Mahia and AFC .

“All is not well in Kenyan football, let’s call a spade a spade and state the things the way they are and not only Gor Mahia or AFC Leopards are suffering, but the whole fraternity is suffering,” Aduda told Goal on Monday.

“It is not easy for clubs in [KPL], teams are suffering, look at Sugar, a good team from the past seasons but now conceding six goals and above anytime they are playing, is that the Chemelil we used to know? I don’t think so, we should stop lying to ourselves and state the issues the way they are.”

On Gor Mahia players skipping training for the last 11 days, Aduda told Goal: “Let’s be realistic here we are human beings, those players have families to take care of and what they are demanding is their money which is acceptable.

“The players need to pay bills and even take their kids to school. All we can do as Gor Mahia is to work hard and get the money to pay them, there is nothing to discuss here, they have opted to stay away, and so we must get money to pay them.”

Aduda also wondered where on earth are clubs competing in any top league are ordered to pay matchday officials.

“How on earth did they reach the decision to ask clubs to pay referees? Aduda questioned. “What kind of a league will you have if you ask the same teams to pay match officials, not a good sign and such issues will bring down the league.”

Aduda also said it was wrong for KPL to give broadcasting rights for free saying they are supposed to generate revenue.

“How on earth to do you give live broadcasting rights for free, what is [KTN] doing with the rights, [FKF] should sell the rights not give for free,” Aduda continued.

“You see now in the new FA is a month old and already they are giving clubs money, balls and that is the way to go, we don’t have a brand in Kenyan football and that is the reality for now.”

The Kenyan league has already witnessed being relegated after skipping three matches owing to financial constraints.