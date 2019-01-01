'Don't compare Messi to Ronaldo anymore!' - Balotelli thrilled by Barcelona star's display

The Italy international says that the Argentine is in a class of his own with a social media dig at the skill of the Portuguese superstar

Lionel Messi’s talent is a significant cut above that of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Mario Balotelli, with the star stating that the two should not even be mentioned in the same breath.

international Messi came to the forefront for once again on Wednesday when his late double helped them pick up a hefty 3-0 advantage over Liverpool in the first leg of their semi-final.

Until the forward’s characteristic pieces of individual excellence, the Blaugrana were finding it difficult to contend with Jurgen Klopp’s visiting Reds side, once again highlighting his importance to Ernesto Valverde’s side.

At 31, Messi has enjoyed another superlative season at the forefront of global football, bouncing back from both European and World Cup disappointment last season, with his performances firmly establishing him as the early Ballon d’Or frontrunner again.

The striker however is commonly mentioned in the same breath as Ronaldo, with the two generally considered to be the leading lights of their generation, particularly during the latter’s tenure at marking the pair out as domestic rivals.

But the Portuguese’s switch to giants this season, while delivering silverware, has not helped the Turin side onto continental success, with many citing Messi as the finer performer this season.

Now, Balotelli - who is currently plying his trade for Marseille in - has taken to social media to deliver his support for the Catalan club’s forward, while stating that continued discussion over whether Messi or Ronaldo is better is no longer valid.

“For the love of football please do not compare him to the No.7 of Juventus anymore!” the international wrote on a post published on his Instagram Stories.

Comparisons between Messi and Ronaldo are unlikely to go away anytime soon, particularly with the pair now level on 600 club goals each during their illustrious careers.

Article continues below

Ronaldo was the first to reach the landmark on Saturday as he found the net for Juve in their Serie A clash with .

But Messi was not far behind, with his second goal against - a superb 30-yard free-kick- enough for him to bring up the milestone for himself .

In terms of this season, Messi is leading the way over Ronaldo in terms of goalscoring, with the Barcelona man now having scored 48 goals in all competitions in comparison to Ronaldo's 27 during his first campaign in Italy.