Donnarumma makes AC Milan tattoo vow following jeers on San Siro return with Italy

Gianluigi Donnarumma was given a frosty reception on his return to San Siro, but the Italy international goalkeeper has vowed to have a removable AC Milan tattoo made permanent.

The 22-year-old soured his reputation in the eyes of many Rossoneri supporters when leaving the club as a free agent over the summer.

He linked up with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but was back in familiar surroundings on October 6 when taking in a Nations League semi-final clash with Euro 2020 winners Italy against Spain.

What has been said?

Donnarumma was targeted by those in the stands throughout a 2-1 defeat for the 10-man Azzurri against Spain.

His every touch was jeered, with bridges clearly burned between a product of Milan’s academy system and a fan base that once idolised him.

Donnarumma is, however, eager to point out that the Rossoneri retain a special place in his heart.

When appearing on the Le lene TV show, the giant shot-stopper allowed a Milan crest to be printed on his arm.

At the end of an interview, the reporter asked: “When you get to Paris, you go to a tattoo artist and make it permanent?”

Donnarumma said: “We’ll see, we’ll see… Ok, alright then!”

He added on a strained relationship with Milan supporters: “I will always love them. I will always have a Rossonero heart.

“There is a bit of disappointment with the whistles. I spent eight years at Milan and it’s always an emotion to come back to San Siro. I grew up here and I remain a supporter of the club. You don’t forget eight years like that… I hope to be better welcomed next time.”

Why are AC Milan fans upset with Donnarumma?

Donnarumma stepped out of the youth system at Milan to make his senior debut at just 16 years of age.

He quickly cemented a standing as the Rossoneri’s No.1 and would take in 251 appearances for the club across six seasons.

Questions were, however, asked of his future on a regular basis and he eventually opted against signing an extension when his last contract at San Siro expired.

He has faced accusations of being driven by money, after linking up with big-spending PSG, but insists that is not the case.

Donnarumma has found the going tough since heading to France, with Keylor Navas retaining a starting spot in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans, but has rubbished reports suggesting that he could be readying a push for the exits and a potential return to Serie A.

