Dominant Nairobi City Stars to battle Shabana FC as NSL resumes

The second-tier competition had entered into its four-week break and nine matches have been lined up for the upcoming weekend

The National Super League (NSL) will resume this week with nine matches lined up for Saturday and Sunday when its mid-season break ends.

Nairobi City Stars will visit Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium as they look to keep their dominance when the second-tier competition goes into the second leg. City Stars have only lost once after 18 matches and are leading with 43 points.

Shabana, on the other hand, have lost seven matches and have amassed 24 points from the same number of matches as City Stars.

Second-placed Bidco United will visit ninth-placed Mount United while will entertain Migori Youth at the Awendo Green Stadium.

Nairobi Stima, who enjoy the same number of points - 35 - as Vihiga United will not be in action this weekend.

Ushuru, who have failed to keep pace with the top five teams, will face off with Saint Joseph's who are themselves battling relegation.

With just nine points, Saint Joseph's will compete against the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) side knowing that only a win will help them close the gap to Administration Police, who are just above them with four more points.

Saturday fixtures:

Kibera Black Stars vs Muranga Seal (Camp Toyoyo, 15:00)

Fortune Sacco vs Coast Stima (Kianyaga Stadium, 15:00)

Shabana vs Nairobi City Stars (Gusii Stadium, 15:00)

vs Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo, 13:00)

Sunday fixtures:

Vihiga Bullets vs Talanta (Bukhungu Stadium, 15:00)

Migori Youth vs Vihiga United (Awendo, Green Stadium, 15:00)

St. Joseph’s Youth vs Ushuru (Afraha Stadium, 15:00)

APS Bomet vs Kenya Police (Kericho, Green Stadium, 15:00)

Administration Police vs Modern Coast (Camp Toyoyo, 15:00)