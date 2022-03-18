by Joel Omotto

Thomas Partey’s club allegiances have been questioned by African football fans after the Ghana and Arsenal midfielder revealed that he used to play as Didier Drogba in the playground as a youngster.

Partey said this during a question and answer session with UK’s Football Daily, where he also revealed that his nickname is ‘Senegal’ and, bizarrely, that he’d want to be Michael Essien if he wasn’t a footballer!

In a clip posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Partey’s answers left many wondering if he truly understood the questions or if it was just football banter.

“Man’s brain was sandwiched in the interview,” said @Kacy_Mcfc.

@syaukirl, accompanying his comment with a photo of Essien, said: “Well, he is not wrong.”

Some wondered whether Partey had heard the questions right.

“Surely there were some audio issues, right?” posed @VinayDatta9.

“Probably banter. Must be friends with Essien. Ghana connection,” said @AFCTwimbo.

“Drogbaaaa and Essien respect for Partey,” roared @TheBluesChelz.

@Olupaul_ simply wrote: “Partey after Parteyyy.”

Others think that Partey’s historic love for Drogba and his hilarious Essien answer reveal where his true allegiances lie.

“Clearly, a Chelsea fan,” commented @Lucas_Duston7 while @abrahambi94 wrote: “He is a Chelsea fan, calm down people.”

Meanwhile, @babs_yamba was happy by the mention of Senegal, saying: “Senegal. Thanks.”

@GAdrianPm replied with the hashtag #RESPECTPartey #CFC, even if the user wasn’t able to posit a suggestion as to why Partey has this nickname.

The midfielder has been in impressive form for Arsenal, having featured in the Gunners’ five straight Premier League victories against Wolves (twice), Brentford, Watford and Leicester City, putting them firmly in fourth position on the table with 51 points, one ahead of Manchester United and still with two games in hand over the Red Devils.

Questionably, Partey also revealed that Emile Smith-Rowe was the cleverest player at Arsenal, but then justified his answer by suggesting “that’s why he has the No. 10 jersey”…an explanation that similarly left fans baffled as to his true intentions and motivations.

Partey was on target on Sunday when he headed in Arsenal’s opening goal in their 2-0 win over Leicester, and his good form should excite Ghana fans ahead of the World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.