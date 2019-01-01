'Do whatever is possible to maintain current team' - Kamura to AFC Leopards

The defender urged management to ensure they take the necessary steps to keep the players in the club amid the financial crisis

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has urged management to make sure they maintain the current players to avoid mass exits next year.

They have already lost defender Soter Kayumba, midfielders Vincent Habamahoro and Tresor Ndikumana and striker Ismailia Diarra due to unpaid salaries and Kamura hopes the remaining stars will not opt to leave the club.

Kamura further praised the club for conducting their affairs with maturity despite the financial hitches they have faced in the season.

“We never washed our dirty linen in public and to our lovely family, I would love to urge you one thing, ‘it's so unfortunate that some players have left due to circumstances we can't avoid but I believe as a family you can make it possible to maintain the team we have,’” Kamura wrote on his Facebook page.

Ingwe's fans have been steadfast in raising cash to help the club honour their matches and the captain believes they will keep the same spirit next year when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) resumes.

“A big thank you to everyone who made it possible for us to see through our first phase of the league. It's been tough for us all but with the help of the almighty, we were able to persevere and push ourselves and get the job done as always,” he added.

“I believe we gave our all for the team we love and it needed a strong mentality and our character showed every time we played.

“The future is bright I pray to God that we can get a breakthrough and remain as a family and continue doing the job we have passion for. Thank you again for everything and for your sacrifices always. It's never taken for granted.”

AFC Leopards concluded the first round with a 3-0 win over on Sunday at Mumias Sports Complex.