‘Do not hate on players making moves’ - Ex- Sofapaka striker Okoth

The ongoing transfer window has generated a lot of online debate with some fans’ comments bordering on what can be described as open insults

Former and striker Ronald Okoth has urged Kenyan fans to let players make moves without insulting them.

In the ongoing transfer window, some players have made moves that have generated a lot of heated online debates, with some fans showing open hostility to players who have ditched their clubs.

High-profile moves that have so far happened are Boniface Omondi’s step to join Wazito FC from Gor Mahia and Joash Onyango’s K’Ogalo move to pen a deal with Simba SC.

More teams

Lawrence Juma has also left many guessing as to what could be the next step he is going to take as many reports have linked him with a move from Gor Mahia to either AFC or Sofapaka.

Although the debate around AFC Leopards’ Austin Odhiambo has gone down, his next steps will, of course, attract similar online discourses as many think he is poised to join Gor Mahia.

To Okoth, the players make decisions that suit them most and those decisions should be respected.

“I’ve noticed a trend going on of people just hating on anyone out of nothing for making certain moves in their careers especially during this transfer window when local players are changing clubs and moving to new work stations,” Okoth said in a Facebook post.

“Someone may not be your cup of tea but at least for heaven's sake respect the hard work they put in behind the scenes that you never even bother to be concerned about.

“You wait for people to get better jobs and opportunities that is when you come up with some rubbish opinions meant to make the person look like they got an opportunity out of connections or through godfathers.

“Let these young unknown players enjoy the fruits of their hard work, continue celebrating your celebrity friends. There’s no harm in clapping for others for achieving things you never got to achieve while chasing a career in football, be happy for everyone.”

“I experienced that a lot in my career where those who thought were much talented than me kept stagnating with all their ‘talent’ and eventually giving up on soccer while you - who believed in your hard work - kept getting opportunities after opportunities eventually and you end up having the last laugh.”

The 2013 Kenyan Premier League winner said there is a need to feel happy and celebrate each other’s success.

“Clap for every lad when they make money moves, please. It won’t cost us anything. Everyone has their own time to shine,” the former star urged.

“Success in anything you do doesn’t come overnight, behind it there’s a lot of sacrifices, hard work, sweat and even tears as well as pressure.

Article continues below

“People think you wake up and get opportunities out of the blues, but don’t give a damn about the hard work you put in that you and a few who notice your value know.”

As the transfer window is not yet closed, some more surprising moves could be on the way, especially given giants AFC Leopards are yet to confirm any new deals.