Djilobodji scores and sees red as Gaziantep lose to Muleka’s Kasimpasa

Papy Djilobodji went from hero to villain as Gaziantep lost 2-1 to Kasimpasa in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The Senegal international had given Erol Bulut’s men the lead in the tough encounter, however, he was sent off in the second half as his team bowed at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

Still in a buoyant mood following their 3-1 triumph over Galatasaray before the international break, GFK travelled to Istanbul - with the ambition of extending their winning streak.

That aspiration looked achievable as the African defender put the visitors ahead in the 35th minute after he was set up by Joao Figueiredo.

Thirteen minutes earlier, the hosts were reduced to 10 men following Haris Hajradinovic’s dismissal after a second caution.

Even at their numerical disadvantage, Kasimpasa restored parity in the 41st minute courtesy of Jackson Muleka.

The DR Congo international drilled home a cool finish that beat goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc as both teams went into the half-time break with a goal apiece.

Gaziantep commenced the second half on a flying note but they suffered a major blow as Djilobodji was given his marching orders by referee Yasar Kemal Ugurlu for serious foul play

With the game now evenly balanced, both teams continued to push for the much-needed winner, albeit, it was the hosts who got the final say in the seventh minute of extra-time through Florent Hadergjonaj from the penalty spot.

While Muleka - who now boasts five league goals in the 2021-22 campaign - was in action from start to finish, Senegal's Mamadou Fall was introduced for Umut Bozok in the 59th minute.

On the other hand, Sierra Leone international Steven Caulker was named in the starting XI but was substituted for Halil Ibrahim Pehlivan at half-time. Whereas, Morocco’s Hamza Mendyl was not listed for action.

Thanks to their win, Kasimpasa moved to 11th on the log having accrued 41 points from 31 matches as Gaziantep remain 14th with 40 points from the same number of outings.

Gaziantep would be eyeing a return to winning ways on April 8 as Kasimpasa chase a sixth consecutive win against Fatih Karagumruk a day after.