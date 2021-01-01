Djibouti set to host 2021 Cecafa Women's Senior Challenge Cup

Following a meeting in Rabat, the East African regional football body resolved that the tournament will now take place in Djibouti

The 2021 CECAFA Women's Senior Challenge Cup will be held in Djibouti later this year, serving as preparation for the region’s 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations-bound sides.

The decision was one of several outcomes of the meeting held among member associations' presidents in the Council of East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) in Ramat.

Besides Djibouti staging the Women's Cup, Uganda will organise the Cecafa U20 Women’s Challenge Cup, while the Cecafa's CAF Women’s Champions League event will be hosted by Kenya.

The prestigious regional tournaments, including the women's events, have received the support of the various Football Associations, according to Auka Gacheo, the Cecafa Executive Director on Friday.

“We held a CECAFA meeting which was well attended at the Sofitel Hotel in Rabat on Thursday and deliberated on several issues including the calendar for 2021,” Gacheo told media.

"It was confirmed that Somalia will not participate in the Women’s Champions League qualifier. All other members have confirmed participation in the Women’s Champions League apart from Eritrea and Rwanda who are yet to confirm."

The meeting was attended by representatives from Tanzania led by CECAFA President Wallace Karia, with Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopian, Burundi and Zanzibar.

The last CECAFA Women's Senior Challenge tournament was held in Tanzania in 2019 and saw Kenya defeat the hosts 2-0 in the final to claim the coveted regional title.

No confirmed dates were reached during the meeting for the various outlined women's tournaments scheduled to come up later this year.