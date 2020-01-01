Division One clubs happy with FKF move to unveil BetKing as sponsors

The lower-tier league will now change name after the local federation confirmed they had penned another multi-million deal

Division One League clubs have welcomed Football Federation's (FKF) move to sponsor the league after announcing a partnership with BetKing Kenya.

On Monday, FKF through President Nick Mwendwa revealed another multi-million-shilling pact with online gaming firm BetKing that will see BetKing sponsor the Divison One competition.

The lower league is run by the federation and the news of its impending sponsorship by the gaming firm comes just days after the same firm agreed to partner with the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

More teams

“Football Kenya Federation today [Monday] announces BetKing as its official Divison One League title sponsor in a KSh100 million five-year deal which will see the league referred to as the BetKing Division One League,” read a statement obtained by Goal from the federation.

“Under the partnership, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will be entitled to at least the KSh500,000 annual grant from the federation.”

Buruburu Sports Chairman Patrick Orwako is among the officials who have moved to thank FKF for the sponsorship, pointing out how strenuous it is on club resources when playing away matches.

“It has always been a challenge playing away matches. This deal will go a long way in easing our transport and accommodation costs,” Orwako told Goal.

Naivas FC team manager Charles Maina, said the new deal will help motivate the players, and as such the league will be competitive.

“Having a commercial partner will improve the quality of the league. With the money, we can pay allowances and sort out transport and accommodation costs,” he opined.

Among the top performers in the league is Youth FC, who gained promotion at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.

Manasseh Otieno, a committee member at the KPL champions’ youth team, cited how strenuous it has been during away matches while welcoming the landmark deal.

Article continues below

“This sponsorship will help us a lot in easing our costs. It is a major boost that will help in tapping talent even from outside Nairobi. With sponsorship, we can be able to attract talented players from far and wide.”

BetKing and FKF signed a five-season deal which will see top-tier clubs get at least KSh8 million every season as well as the KPL changing its name.

Although the deal for the KPL has equally attracted praise and criticism over its authenticity, Mwendwa has spent the better part of the week defending it.