Divaldo Alves: Sofapaka must win everything in Kenya

The new Batoto ba Mungu coach sets his targets for the club after being unveiled for the next two seasons

Newly appointed coach Divaldo Alves has vowed to return the "big boy" tag to the club after he was officially unveiled on Thursday.

The Angolan tactician, who has been with the team for two weeks now, was unveiled to the media alongside 11 other players, at the Eastleigh High School on the eve of the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, where Sofapaka will face Posta at Narok Stadium on Friday.

“This is one great family and I am very excited to be part of it,” Alves told reporters.

“We have very good players in all positions and if we are able to gel fast, we are definitely a force to reckon with this season.

“I want us to play continental football next year. We will be going for every available accolade this season, definitely, our priority is to win the league title after 10 years drought, but we also want to win everything.”

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa said the coach was identified by their partners Living 3D, a Singapore based company, who will be paying his salary and also market the players in major Asian and European leagues.

Batoto ba Mungu finished their last campaign in fifth position, and hope to start the new season with a bang.

Their key signing is goalkeeper Djehani N'guissan Yao who is the first choice custodian for Togo's national team. He joins the club from Togo league giants ASCK.

Other players unveiled include international and former player Timonah Wanyonyi, highly rated former Gor Mahia midfielder Cersidy Okeyo and striker Wanjala Muchuma who joins from Sugar.

Sofapaka signings; Allan Katwe (Midfielder, Bazaar FC- ), Brian Nyakan (Striker, Mount ), Cersidy Okeyo Lumumba (Midfielder, Gor Mahia), Derrick Wafula Kaunda (Defender, City Stars), Djehani N'guissan Yao (Goalkeeper, ASCK-Togo), Timonah Wanyonyi (Midfielder, Mount Kenya), Juma Sudi Bechoni (Striker, Sofapaka Youth), Malunda Musa (Defender, Bul FC-Uganda), Muhammed Kasirye (Midfielder, Pider Black Eagle-Uganda), Peter Lwasa (Striker, URA FC-Uganda) and Phillip Wanjala Muchuma (Striker, Chemelil).