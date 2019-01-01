Divaldo Alves: Sofapaka have to improve defensively and offensively

The new coach was appointed in July to guide the former KPL champions in the upcoming season

New head coach Divaldo Alves has pointed out the areas his team has to improve on before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) resumes at the end of the month.

Alves has been leading Sofapaka in training sessions getting ready to face Posta in the first match of the new 2019/20 season on August 31 at Kenyatta Stadium.

"There are several things we need to work on; we need to be better offensively but biggest of all we need to improve in our defensive movements. That is one thing I have looked at and we need to improve on majorly," Alves told the club's website.

Meanwhile, the club's captain George Maelo also agreed with Alves on Sofapaka's need to improve, especially after the departure of key players.

John Avire, Dennis Odhiambo, Justin Micho, Justin Ndikumana, Pistone Mutamba, Cliff Kasuti and Umaru Kasumba are the players who have left the club in the ongoing transfer window.

"We are training hard trying to get into the best physical shape and the players are giving their all. We know it is going to be a competitive season and everyone is giving their best," Maelo told the club's portal as well.

“We have the new coach and some new players too and we are trying to gel as well as grasp the coach’s philosophy and how he wants us to play. So far so good but there is still work to be done."

Batoto ba Mungu played a friendly match against National Super League (NSL) side Ushuru and drew 1-1 on August 16.