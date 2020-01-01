'Disgraceful penalty cost Wazito FC against Posta Rangers' - Hall

The Britton is frustrated by decisions which he feels were wanting as his side fell for the seventh consecutive time in the top tier

Wazito FC coach Stewart Hall was gutted by what he termed as substandard officiating in his team's 3-0 loss to Posta in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

A brace from Joseph Mbugi and a late Clinton Kisiavuki strike was all the Mailmen needed to bag maximum points. However, the 60-year old is unhappy with the officials led by the center referee Caroline Wanjala, who he believes made several mistakes.

"The officiating was terrible and a disgrace, the penalty was an absolute joke and there was no freekick in their first goal," Hall told Goal on Sunday.

"I have watched it in the highlights over and over again, it is a disgrace. The [penalty] affected us, it turned the game completely. We were on top and were chasing an equalizer until it happened. I have seen a lot of referees but that was terrible my performance.

"[ ] bench did not even celebrate when the referee gave out the penalty, they were amazed, even the fourth official was astounded, he was shocked at the penalty and had nothing to say.

"They struggled to find a shot on target after the goal, we dominated the game and did well until that disgracing decision."

The former AFC coach was delighted with his charges' display despite suffering their seventh loss in the top tier this campaign.

"We are rebuilding the team; we have released 10 players and signed nine players. We have a new team and we know it will take little time but we are on the right path and we will be stronger and better," Hall concluded.

Wazito are currently in the 14th position on the KPL table with 11 points from the 18 games played.