Disbanded FKF-NEC suffer another blow as High Court dismisses petition to reinstate it

The Kenya High Court has dismissed the petition filed by the embattled Football Kenya Federation National Executive Council over their disbandment by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed.

The action was taken on November 11, 2021, after the claims of alleged misuse of funds against former president Nick Mwendwa, when an FKF Caretaker Committee was put in place to run football matters in the country for six months.

However, the disbanded office complained to the High Court, describing their removal from office as illegal.

What was the ruling?

"FKF is subject to the Constitution of Kenya, the Sports Act and all laws of Kenya," the court ruled.

"That the Cabinet Secretary acted within her mandate under the Sports Act to appoint the FKF Caretaker Committee.

"That petitioners [FKF] were accorded an opportunity to be heard and the Inspection Report was carried out in accordance with the law.

"That Sports Registrar is directed to serve the petitioners [FKF] with the Inspection Report within 14 days."

Following the aforementioned reasons, the High Court felt the petition lacked merit and was dismissed.

Amina to reveal way forward

Meanwhile, the CS has promised to reveal the way forward for Kenyan football after the Caretaker Committee's term expired and recommendations were presented to her on Tuesday.

"We will have a meeting with the President and football stakeholders. Then by Thursday, we shall provide a clear road map," Amina told the reporters in a press conference.

"We love [football] so much that we cannot let it continue as it is. A new era must be ushered in, an era of patriotism.

"Seeing your team compete at the [top-tier] level is an act of patriotism and we cannot sit back and watch things go downhill."

Currently, Kenya is suspended by Fifa from all football-related activities after citing interference by the government.