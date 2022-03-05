Disappointing Hertha Berlin return for Boateng in German Bundesliga

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng made a return to action for Hertha Berlin after a month of absence, but his comeback was unable to save the side from a 4-1 home defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga on Saturday.

In the matchday 25 fixture at Olympiastadion, Ansgar Knauff, Tuta, Jesper Lindstrom and Rafael Borre scored to ensure three points for the visitors, making little of Davie Selke’s consolation.

The result has left Hertha in 16th position on the league table, while the away outfit moves up to 10th spot.

Boateng, who joined Hertha last summer, has been out of the team’s set-up since making the matchday squad for a 1-1 draw with Bochum early last month.

His absence was a result of a Covid-19 infection, a situation which forced him out of a 2-1 loss to Greuther Furth, a 6-1 drubbing at the hands of RB Leipzig and last week’s 3-0 away defeat to Freiburg.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old made a comeback to first-team football but could do little as Hertha suffered their fourth straight defeat in the Bundesliga.

Ghana target and Germany youth winger Knauff opened the scoring for Frankfurt in the 17th minute, jumping above his marker to head home into the top left corner after Filip Kostic beat two men to deliver a cross into the box.

Three minutes back from the break, the visitors doubled their lead through Tuta who scored at the far post after Evan Ndicka nodded a ball across the face of goal.

In the 53rd minute, Lindstrom made it 3-0, scoring into an empty net with a ball over goalkeeper Marcel Laurenz Lotka who was unable to promptly recover his position in goal after his poor clearance outside the box.

After Boateng came on for Dong-Jun Lee in the 56th minute, Selke pulled a goal back for the hosts five minutes later, but Daichi Kamada set up Borre to score at the other end in the 63rd minute to restore Frankfurt’s three-goal lead.

Article continues below

Former AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Barcelona striker Boateng will be eyeing another run-out and better fortunes when Hertha take on Borussia Monchengladbach in their next match.