‘Difficult to play Sofapaka twice in two weeks’ – Gor Mahia coach Polack

The K’Ogalo tactician believes it will not be an easy task when they face Batoto ba Mungu in a league match on Saturday

coach Steven Polack expects a rejuvenated side when the two teams clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

The two sides will meet for the second time in a space of two weeks, with Gor Mahia carrying the day during the first round contest after winning 2-1 courtesy of goals from Lawence Juma and Kenneth Muguna.

While Sofapaka drew 1-1 against in their last league outing, Gor Mahia cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win against and will be keen to seal a double over their opponents to help them cement their top spot in the 17-team league table.

More teams

However, the British coach claimed it is always difficult to meet a team twice in a short space of time but has remained confident they will finish the job against Batoto ba Mungu.

“It will be a different game, different approach and a new game and they have a couple of new players who can give them a new dimension, make them change a little bit but it is normal,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“We will play our usual game, press the ball and take them head-on and I am sure we will get the three points, it was not easy against them in the first round but we won the title because we kept pushing for goals.

Article continues below

“It will be the same ball game again, I want to speak to my players and guide them well, they [players] know very well that we need the points and it is not the time to drop points, they understand the situation we are in now and I am sure they will deliver a positive result.”

Polack has confirmed defender Wellington Ochieng, who was pushing for a starting role, will not be involved after he suffered an injury setback.

While Gor Mahia lead the KPL table on 44 points, Sofapaka have collected 27 and are ninth.