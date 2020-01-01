Diego Maradona's demise: Kerala announces two-day mourning!

The legendary footballer commands a huge following in the football-mad state....

The entirety of the footballing world was sent into shock late night on Wednesday when news broke of Diego Maradona's untimely death.

Fans of the beautiful game in were also similarly affected, with tributes pouring in from across the spectrum, including high-profile personalities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketing icons Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and more.

The South-Western state of Kerala, known as one of the footballing hotbeds in the country, have officially announced a two-day mourning period to respect the legendary Argentine.

State Sports Minister EP Jayarajan made the announcement, stating that November 26 and 27 will be the days of mourning. “In Kerala also, lakhs of fans could not believe his departure,” he said.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also put out a message on social media, remembering Maradona's visit to Kerala in 2012.

"The people of Kerala also mourn the death of the iconic football player Maradona, along with the football fans of the world,” Pinarayi Vijayan wrote.

"This magical player has a big place in the heart of football lovers of Kerala ever since the 1986 world cup was raised by . When (football) world cup is held in any corner of the world, it will be in this small Kerala, his (Maradona’s) pictures will be raised the most."

The 1986 World Cup hero, considered the greatest footballer ever arguably, breathed his last at his home in Buenos Aires after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60. The Gimnasia coach had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating the landmark birthday, after complaining of low spirits and fatigue.

Tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot on the brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

Maradona was subsequently released from hospital as an outpatient to continue his convalescence, which he carried out in his dwelling in a private neighbourhood near Tigre, northern Buenos Aires.

But on Wednesday morning he suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.