Former France boss Didier Deschamps sends stinging rejection to Manchester United as search for Michael Carrick replacement continues

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Manchester United's hunt for a potential successor to Michael Carrick has hit a significant roadblock after Didier Deschamps reportedly turned down the chance to move to Old Trafford. The former France head coach was high on the club's shortlist as they look to navigate a disastrous start to the new Premier League campaign.

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Deschamps snubs Old Trafford approach

United executives reportedly reached out to the 58-year-old as they explore alternatives to the struggling Carrick. The Red Devils have endured a miserable domestic campaign, managing just a single victory across their first nine Premier League fixtures. Deschamps appealed to the hierarchy due to his elite pedigree and immediate availability, requiring no compensation package to hire.

However, the 2018 World Cup winner swiftly dismissed the opportunity, according to Mirror. Deschamps stepped down from his role with the French national team following the recent World Cup and prefers to continue his hiatus from management. He has not taken charge of a club side since departing Marseille in 2012 and remains in no rush to step into the volatile environment at Old Trafford.

United's shrinking managerial shortlist

With Deschamps removing himself from consideration, United's pool of potential replacements is rapidly thinning. The Old Trafford brass have also shown interest in Unai Emery, but the Spaniard is reportedly on the verge of signing a lucrative contract extension to remain at Aston Villa.

Similarly, Julian Nagelsmann has been closely monitored by the Premier League giants. However, the former Bayern Munich tactician reportedly harbours little desire to enter negotiations with the faltering club. This leaves Eddie Howe as one of the few remaining primary contenders should the board decide to dismiss Carrick during the impending international break.

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Carrick clings to Old Trafford role

Carrick was widely expected to face the sack before the upcoming domestic pause, as a dismal run of form stretched to nine matches without a win across all competitions. The breaking point seemed imminent during their recent Champions League clash with Roma, where United fell two goals behind in front of a frustrated and increasingly toxic home crowd.

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However, a dramatic late fightback, capped by a Matheus Cunha double, secured a stirring 3-2 victory and offered the current boss a vital lifeline. Addressing the intense speculation surrounding his future after the European triumph, Carrick remained focused solely on immediate challenges.

"I don't have a crystal ball to know what happens next," the United boss admitted. "We move on to the weekend. We've got a really important game here against Aston Villa, which we need to prepare for right."

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Crucial Villa test looms

The embattled manager now faces a defining Premier League fixture on Sunday as Aston Villa arrive in Manchester. Coincidentally, the visitors are managed by Emery, one of the primary names linked to Carrick’s own job.

Failing to secure a positive result against Villa will immediately plunge Carrick back into severe jeopardy. With the international break providing the club's hierarchy an ideal two-week window to implement a managerial change, Sunday's clash is a must-win for the current Old Trafford boss.