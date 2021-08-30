Did Tusker take advantage of Gor Mahia shambles to clinch FKF title?

The Brewers finally laid their hands on the top flight crown after five years, but did they benefit from K’Ogalo’s troubled season?

Tusker’s veteran coach Robert Matano has taken three years or thereabouts to conjure a plan that finally knocked Gor Mahia off their perch.

K’Ogalo, having been dominant in Kenyan football for the past five years, handed the Brewers the FKF Premier League crown for the first time in five years at the end of the 2020-21 season on Sunday.

However, was this all about Matano’s genius or did Gor Mahia have failings of their own that left them with no chance of winning a fourth straight title?

Goal takes a look at some of the natural dynamics of football and other happenings at the Gor Mahia’s camp and which Tusker took advantage of to secure their 12th Kenyan league title.

Contentment and taking competition for granted

It so happens, not least in football, that one gets into a comfort zone when everything seems to be smooth sailing. Gor Mahia were not going to be an exception in this regard when they realised they could boss everybody around on their way to the league title.

Having known that everybody now feared them for what they had achieved and the support they got from their proud fans on the stands, who bullied everyone around, they never planned for how to remain at the top because it was a given for them.

It must always be remembered that their success resulted from work started by the late veteran coach James Siang’a, who laid the foundation with his youthful signings before he resigned under pressure in July 2009.

There was always hope for the future but there was never congruence with the departed coach’s vision of nurturing teams for the future by blending the youth with experience to ensure sustained continuity of success.

That vision is what the Gor Mahia team lacked in recent times when the club could not produce a long-term focus in all aspects of its existence, which is the second point we will look at - signings.

Poorly thought-out/reckless signings

Maybe this is something many would disagree with, because of the fact that, arguably, there has been talk of how efficiently their signings have been. However, the truth is that K’Ogalo's signings have been, for a lack of a better word, reckless.

Nothing best demonstrates this than the controversies that have surrounded the way the signings have been reached, with accusations flying left, right, and centre of how certain officials or operatives in the club have been pushing for specific names as a business and not, necessarily, for the good of the club.

Maybe, this narrative previously never indicted anyone because other teams were not as organised until this concluded season when teams decided they were going to capitalise on Gor's shambles to catch them out.

Unlike the previous seasons, when one could pick out one or two good signings that made a huge impact, this past season was dramatic in the negative and there was nothing to write home about the arrivals.

There is an element in the fact having a huge turnover in the technical bench has contributed to a poor recruiting policy because the coaches end up working with players they have no plans for.

Word has it that the management and a few mercenaries are responsible for signing players and sometimes the coach has had to work with what he has been offered.

In a nutshell, none of last season's arrivals achieved the consistency expected of a player joining the champions to put them in good stead to defend their title.

Lack of finances

This is something of a repetitive topic for Gor Mahia and many Kenyan clubs, but the withdrawal of betting giants SportPesa some two years ago and the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic hit Gor Mahia very hard.

They have struggled with finances in the past season like no other in recent times.

The obvious impact of this is that they have been unable to maintain their good players from the previous season, with the likes of experienced defender Joash Onyango leaving the club for Simba SC of Tanzania and many other good players seeking greener pastures...many at Wazito FC.

Their inability to pay the players left a playing unit that lacked motivation, and the results were evident on the field for everyone to see.

Bad politics and management wrangles

The politics have always been there but there can be no denying that the year 2020 saw the most gruesome, bruising elections of Gor Mahia officials. The politics were fever-pitched and the football club were affected badly.

It is obviously hard to detach the poor on-field results from the management wrangles and divisions that Gor encountered.

The casualties of the bruising contest are yet to recover from the wounds inflicted on them and maybe, just maybe, bitter losers could have had a thing or two to do with the shambolic season.

A lot would need to be done to get the football club back on its firm feet again, but will they bounce back soon enough to mount any serious challenge in the Caf Confederation Cup as a message of their resilience and demonstration that the past season was just that bad day in the office?

In a nutshell, the problems Gor Mahia faced were too many and it was easy for a team like Tusker to take advantage and lift the trophy they last won in 2016.