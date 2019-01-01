Did striker Jacques Tuyisenge bid Gor Mahia farewell after Posta Rangers match?

K’Ogalo have revealed to Goal that they are ready to open talks with Petro Atletico, who have tabled a Sh15m offer for the star

Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge might have played his last match for .

Tuyisenge, who so far has scored seven goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), posted an emotional message on his Twitter account, which seems to be a farewell note after the team was coronated for winning a third successive KPL title on Saturday.

I thank God For he has been so good to me, am so thankful for he has granted three trophies in three consecutive leagues,thanks Gor Mahia Family🏆🏅Ishimwe niryawe mana kuba ntwaye igikombe cya championnent ya ubugira 3 bwikurikiranya,murakoze Umuryango mugari wa Gor Mahia pic.twitter.com/bwrdRHHCIo — Tuyisenge Jacques (@Tuyisenge250) May 25, 2019

Tuyisenge joined the club in 2016 from Rwandan side Police FC, and Angolan side Petro Atletico have tabled a bid of Sh15million to acquire his services as exclusively reported by Goal on Friday.

On Saturday, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda confirmed to Goal that they are ready to discuss the possible exit of the striker, who has also attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Tanzanian giants Simba SC, Yanga SC and AS Vita from DR Congo.

“It is true they (Petro Atletico) have written to us on the possibility of signing Tuyisenge and we are ready to talk to them if indeed they are ready to part with the figure,” Aduda told Goal.

“We don’t have any problem to release the player, all we need is to agree on the deal and everything that is involved, then we will let him go. It is a good deal for the player and the club and we are not going to block his wish.”

Tuyisenge reportedly joined Gor Mahia in a deal worth Sh 4 million three years ago after netting 13 goals for Police FC.