Did Gor Mahia pay demonstrators against FKF over fine?

Recently, the club and the federation found themselves at loggerheads over K'Ogalo's decision to skip a league fixture

Did Premier League side Gor Mahia pay protesters to demonstrate against the Football Kenya Federation for fines imposed after the Mashemeji derby fiasco?

In a document in Goal's possession, it shows Gor Mahia had a budget of Ksh30,000 set aside for 'Gor Mahia Football Club demonstration' at the time the club was fined Ksh4 million by the FKF for skipping the derby against AFC Leopards last month.



Apart from the fines imposed, K'Ogalo were docked three points for a failure to turn up for the game that was scheduled to take place at Thika Stadium in late July.

On the other hand, AFC Leopards were fined Ksh6 million and also had three points deducted from their tally.

Harrison's House, Hotel Bills

The document shows Gor Mahia used Ksh21,000 in the ceremony where new head coach Mark Harrison was unveiled to fill the void left by former coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Another Ksh235,000 was used to discharge left-back Geoffrey Ochieng from the hospital. The former Western Stima star was injured during their match against Kariobangi Sharks and the anterior cruciate ligament injury is set to rule him out for between six and eight months.



The document further reveals the game against Kakamega Homeboyz - the first under Harrison's reign and in which Gor Mahia won to end a seven-match winless streak - cost the local giants a total sum of Ksh105,000.



The coach's house, according to the document, cost the club Ksh146,300 while his hotel bill totalled Ksh50,000 at that time.





The revelation comes at a time when the club has been facing tough financial constraints and some players - up to 10 - have had talks with other teams looking for new deals due to challenges at the local heavyweights.

Already, former captain Kenneth Muguna has signed for Azam FC, while defender Charles Momanyi, who is ready to write off the debts Gor Mahia owe him, is destined for Tusker.



Although the club has listed eight players on their transfer wishlist, Clifton Miheso is understood to be unwilling to extend his tenure, stating he would do so only if the outstanding arrears are cleared by the club.

Dennis Ng'ang'a, Rooney Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ochieng, all from Wazito, and Rodgers Ouma from Western Stima are the players on Gor Mahia's list.

Duke Abuya and Ovella Ochieng are also considered as potential new signings by K'Ogalo.