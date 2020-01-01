Did Fifa advise FKF against attending SDT consultative meeting?

Goal can exclusively reveal the world governing body warned FKF against attending the meeting convened by a local court

It has now emerged world football governing body Fifa may have advised the Football Federation (FKF) against attending a consultative meeting organised by the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT), to discuss proposals on the way forward regarding the federation’s elections.

Goal has reliably learnt Fifa is closely monitoring the FKF elections situation and has assigned a full-time governance officer to continuously assess and monitor the situation, with a view of having the federation hold the exercise as soon as normalcy resumes in the country amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Goal can also report that Fifa is keen to spearhead any discussions on how the elections will be held.

More teams

On Tuesday, the FKF turned down a request by the SDT to attend a virtual roundtable discussion for all stakeholders to discuss and formulate mechanisms for creating a roadmap in view of the urgent need for the FKF to hold elections.

The Tribunal had asked all FKF presidential candidates to converge for the meeting and find the way forward regarding the elections which are expected to be conducted this year.

But in a letter signed by FKF president Nick Mwendwa, addressed to SDT chairman John Ohaga and obtained by Goal, the federation stated it will wait for Fifa's advice regarding the matter.

Mwendwa further stated the federation will not be part of any negotiations regarding the matter until the world football governing body makes a decision.

“Following that communication by Fifa and bearing in mind that Fifa is expected to communicate a way forward to the federation after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained and/or is over, FKF will await Fifa’s direction and communication on how FKF will conclude its elections and which communication will be shared with the Tribunal,” read the statement.

Article continues below

Asked whether it was indeed true Fifa had advised the federation against attending the Ohaga-led consultative meeting, FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal: “I am just learning this from you but I think the best person to respond to the question would be a Fifa spokesperson and not the federation.”

The federation is set to hold elections to pick new members with Mwendwa seeking another four-year term at the helm.

Other aspirants for the top seat include former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya, ex-Cecafa secretary Nicholas Musonye, and Herbert Mwachiro.