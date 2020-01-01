Dickson Raila: Gor Mahia acquire forward to complete transfer business

The star has penned a long-term contract for the local heavyweights who now have five strikers at the club

’s 2020/21 Caf representatives have finalised their transfer business by signing Dickson Raila.

Raila – a former Masawa FC player - has agreed to a four-year deal with the record Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants and he is the last man the club has signed before engaging in the upcoming season’s duties.

“We are done with the exercise of signing new players and that means, [Dickson] Raila is the last player to be roped into the squad,” Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told the club’s website.

The experienced administrator is confident K’Ogalo have strengthened the squad enough by bringing in quality players.

“We believe we have done our best to get the necessary players,” Rachier, who has been at Gor Mahia’s administrative helm since 2008, said.

Raila will fight for first-team positions against Benson Omalla, Nicholas Kipkirui, Clinton Okoth and Burundian Jules Ulimwengu.

Other players who have been signed are Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from , Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, and John Ochieng from Sugar.

The local giants also lost a number of first-team regulars including Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji FC, Boniface Omondi and goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC.

Apart from Gor Mahia, Wazito and , other clubs have remained silent on their transfer dealings and for now, all eyes are on AFC who have just unveiled a home kit for a new season.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia have already begun training sessions after they sought the green light from the government as they prepare for the Champions League games. The sessions have been conducted by assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo as Steven Polack is still on a 10-day holiday in Finland.

Joint training sessions have not been allowed by the government for now but are the other KPL side to have started their own training. Sharks are doing so by abiding by the Ministry of Health’s protocols and guidelines.

There is no tentative date when the 2020/21 season will begin as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) awaits the final word from the state on whether the public gathering and sports ban will be lifted.