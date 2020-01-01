Diaz insists he doesn't regret Madrid move & opens up on relationship with Zidane after Milan loan

The Spanish forward has explained his decision to secure a temporary move to San Siro after a challenging start to his career at Santiago Bernabeu

Brahim Diaz has insisted that he doesn't regret moving to and that, despite being offloaded to AC Milan on loan, he still has a lot of affection for Zinedine Zidane.

Diaz pulled the curtain down on a six-year spell at when he completed a £15 million ($19m) switch to Madrid in January 2019.

The Spaniard committed his future to the Blancos through to 2025, but has since struggled to earn a regular spot in the first-team squad.

He only featured in 21 matches in all competitions during his first one-and-a-half seasons at Santiago Bernabeu, and did not figure into Zidane's planning for the 2020-21 campaign.

Madrid ultimately decided to send Diaz out on loan to Milan on September 4, with no option to buy included in the final deal.

The 21-year-old is finally getting the regular minutes he craved at San Siro, having already featured in five games for the Rossoneri across and competitions.

Despite that fact he has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu for the time being, Diaz doesn't lament the choice he made over his future when leaving Manchester last year.

Asked if he regrets signing for Madrid, the ex-City starlet told Diario AS: "Not at all! It's Madrid!"

Diaz also insists that there is no underlying tension between himself and Zidane, who he says has been an important mentor to him in the Spanish capital.

"I have a lot of affection for Zidane. He has been a great player and is a winner as a coach," said the young forward.

"He has always given me good advice. What he has told me is between him and me, but I am very fond of him."

Diaz went on to explain why he chose to continue his development at Milan, with it his desire to help the legendary Italian club return to an elite level.

"I wanted continuity, to feel that I have minutes and that I am there to play. Nothing has changed. I want to be me, show my football," he said. "I find myself as an important character in Milan and I have to grow, learn and improve.

"It is a very big club, with a lot of history and they have a good project. There is a very healthy group, now there is a winning dynamic and we are continuing it.

"The goal is for them to be that great Milan again and I think that is being achieved. There is a lot of hope, there is a winning team."

Pressed on whether he rejected any other potential suitors to join the Rossoneri, Diaz responded: "It is true that there were many offers. I don't know the exact ones, but Milan is a historic club, with a great project that has been winning every game since after lockdown.

"The love they have shown me and the interest they had in me made me opt for this great club."

The Madrid loanee added on his first impressions of Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic: "You have already seen how great he is as a player and he's the same in the dressing room too. He is a great person who tries to help."