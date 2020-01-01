Diawara: Roma midfielder unmoved by Arsenal admiration

The Guinea international has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium after a fine debut season in Rome

Amadou Diawara’s agent Daniele Piraino confirmed the midfielder is 'liked by many clubs in , including ' but he is focused on his career at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 23-year-old is said to have emerged as an alternative transfer target to 's Thomas Partey for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta aim to reinforce his midfield options this summer.

Diawara only joined Roma from rivals last July on a five-year deal and he delivered impressive performances in the 30 matches he played for the Yellow and Reds in his debut campaign.

Despite struggles with injuries in his first few months at the club and earlier this year until the Italian top-flight resumed after coronavirus suspension in June, the Guinea midfielder capped the 2019-20 season with a goal and an assist in the Serie A.

In reaction to the rumours swirling around Diawara’s future, Piraino said the combative midfielder is happy at the Stadio Olimpico and he is looking forward to life under the Friedkin Group who recently bought 86.6 per cent majority stake in Roma.

"He is concentrated on his career,” Piraino told Tuttomercatoweb.

"Diawara is at a top club like Roma, where he is happy, as there is enthusiasm around the new owners.

"However, he is also liked by many clubs in England, including Arsenal.

"Being linked with certain clubs is pleasing for him, as these are prestigious sides.

"Amadou is concentrated on football and his career."

Diawara moved to the Serie A in 2015 to team up with after spending a year in the Italian third division with San Marino.

He moved to Napoli in August 2016 where he broke his Serie A duck and made his debut in the Uefa during his three-year stint.

The Conakry-born star is a regular fixture for Guinea on the international scene and he was part of the Syli Nationale's squad to the 2019 in where he played four games before their elimination in the Round of 16.