Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, squad news

Orlando Pirates begin their 2021/22 Caf Confederation Cup campaign with a trip to Brazzaville to face Congolese side Diables Noirs in a first-round, first leg match at Alphonse Massamba-Debat Stadium.

After reaching the quarter-finals of this competition last season, the Buccaneers would be keen to progress further this term.

Having won the 1995 Caf Champions League and the Caf Super Cup the following year, Pirates are yet to lay their hands on the Confederation Cup.

The closest they have come to win this tournament was reaching the final in 2015.

Now, Diables Noirs provide the first hurdle they have to pass through to reach the group stage.

Game Diables Noirs vs Orlando Pirates Date Friday, October 15 Time 16:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In South Africa, the match is not being shown live.

TV Channel Time None None