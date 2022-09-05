Dia scores as Salernitana hold Ebuehi-less Empoli

The Senegal international was among the scorers as the Garnets picked a point against Paolo Zanetti’s Blues

Boulaye Dia found the net as Salernitana played out a 2-2 draw with Empoli in Monday’s Serie A outing.

The hosts appear to be coasting home with all points thanks to the Senegal international’s second-half strike. However, the visitors restored parity through Sam Lammers.

Having scored in his last two league matches, Dia was named in the Garnets' starting XI alongside Federico Bonazzoli.

Despite a bright start per ball possession and chances created, it was the visitors who took the lead in the 31st minute as Martin Satriano.

An imposing team move from the left wing saw Liam Henderson tee up the Inter Milan loanee – who headed past a stranded goalkeeper Luigi Sepe.

A few minutes later, the home side almost restored parity but Tonny Vilhena saw his point-blank effort save before Pasquale Mazzocchi zoomed past six Empoli players before sending a low drive past Guglielmo Vicario to make it 1-1.

Buoyed with the desire to extend their unbeaten league streak to four games, Davide Nicola stepped up their performance in the second half.

That paid off a minute after the hour mark as Villarreal loanee Dia tapped home a cross from Vilhena to send fans into wild jubilation.

Salernitana’s joy was short-lived with nine minutes to full time as Lammers stabbed home a close-range shot.

After impressing for 82 minutes, Dia was substituted for Erik Botheim while Mali's Lassana Coulibaly and Tunisia's Dylan Bronn were in action from start to finish.

Nigeria international Tyronne Ebuehi was not listed for action by Empoli.

"We started off a bit unbalanced,” manager Nicola told Salernitana website.

“We were slow to get out and a bit messy in pressing. In the second half, it was a completely different game and we did much better.

“Sorry for the goal immediately, but this makes it clear that in football an episode can change things when you least expect it.

“We are happy to have achieved the fourth consecutive useful result. Today's game was the third game in a week and everyone's contribution was important.

“Now, we need to bring everyone to the same condition of form and we are curious to go and play the game in a very important stadium like that of Juventus.”

Both teams will look forward to maintaining their unbeaten momentum in the coming week when they take on AS Roma and Juventus respectively.