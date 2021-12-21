Dia at the double as Chukwueze’s Villarreal sink Alaves

Boulaye Dia was on target twice as Villarreal brushed aside Deportivo Alaves 5-2 in Tuesday’s LaLiga encounter.





The Senegal international scored in each half and also contributed an assist as the Yellow Submarine outclassed the Glorious One in the seven-goal thriller.

Having failed to win any of their last four matches in all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano their last time out, Javier Calleja’s men travelled to the Estadio de la Ceramica with the ambition of ending their poor form.

Nonetheless, the hosts had other ideas as they marched to a comfortable triumph as well as extending their winning streak to four games.

Profiting from a solid start, Villarreal took the lead after 18 minutes through Gerard Moreno.

Dani Parejo played a delightful pass into the Spaniard, who fired a brilliant side-footed strike past goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

While the visitors were still trying to regroup, Dia doubled the advantage for Unai Emery’s men thanks to an assist from Manuel Trigueros.

In the 34th minute, Samuel Chukwueze thought he had made it three for the reigning Europa League kings, but that effort was chalked off for an offside.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Alaves reduced the deficit in the goal-laden first half after Pere Pons’ stunning volley beat goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Emery’s men continued from where they left it in the first half, however, it was visiting side who found the sumptuous moment to equalise courtesy of Joselu.

With fourteen minutes left on the clock, Parejo set up Dia to complete his brace as Pacheco was left stranded.

In the process, the 25-year-old became the first Senegalese to score a brace in the Spanish topflight since Baba Diawara for Sevilla versus Rayo Vallecano in May 2012.

Yeremi Pino and Moreno found the net to send the Glorious One home empty-handed.

Even at his commanding display, Dia who now boasts three league goals in the 2021-22 campaign was subbed off for Moi Gomez in the 87th minute.

Article continues below

Chukwueze had been replaced by Pino in the 72nd minute, while fit-again Serge Aurier (Cote d'Ivoire), Aissa Mandi (Algeria) and Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) were unused substitutes.

Thanks to this result, Villarreal climbed to the ninth spot having accrued 25 points from 18 outings so far.

The quartet of Chukwueze, Dia, Mandi and Aurier will be joining their respective African countries later this month ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which commences in January.