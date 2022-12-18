WATCH: Di Maria finishes off sensational Argentina move to leave France with mountain to climb in World Cup final

Argentina made it 2-0 against France in the World Cup final with a brilliant team move that was finished off by Angel Di Maria.

Argentina already 1-0 up

Di Maria doubles lead

Finishes off counter-attack

WHAT HAPPENED? Di Maria made it 2-0 to Argentina against France in the World Cup final after just 36 minutes in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side had taken the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty and then took command of the game with a flowing team goal. Messi and Julian Alvarez combined to release Alexis Mac Allister. The Brighton midfielder then crossed for Di Maria to sweep past Hugo Lloris.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Di Maria's goal left France with a mountain to climb. Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps responded by making a double change before half-time. The manager took off Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud and sent on Marcus Thuram and Randal Kolo Muani.

WHAT NEXT? Argentina are bidding to win the World Cup for a third time, while France are hoping to become the first team in 60 years to win back-to-back titles.