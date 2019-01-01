DhTekKz leaves the F2 & 2019 eWorld Cup Winner finds a new team

The FIFA 20 Global Series is on the horizon and two of the biggest names in competitive FIFA will have new teams next season

As they wait for details on how the FIFA 20 Global Series will look, football clubs and organisations across the world have been busy in the transfer market.

Two of the biggest shocks so far include the decision of DhTekKz (formerly F2Tekkz) to leave the F2 team and MoAuba signing for FOKUS CLAN after winning the FIFA eWorld Cup with at the end of last season.

DhTekKz, whose real name is Donovan Hunt, shot to fame in 2018 at the age of 16 when he won his first ever major competitive event - the FUT 18 Champions Cup in .

Entering the competition as the 55th-ranked Xbox player out of 63 qualifiers, DhTekKz went on to win the tournament and his playing style led to his signing by the F2 as their first - and only - esports player.

He went on to dominate the Global Series, heading into the FIFA eWorld Cup with more than twice as many global series points as his nearest console rival, Msdossary.

Unfortunately for DhTekKz, however, he failed to reach the knock-out rounds, despite being the favourite to win the tournament.

DhTekKz revealed via Twitter on Wednesday that he had become a free agent, citing the F2's decision to pull out of esports in order to concentrate on their YouTube content as the reason for his departure.

In his Twitter statement, the gamer reflected on the highlights of the previous 18 months he spent with the F2, which included representing , lifting multiple trophies and meeting Steve Gerrard. Replies to his tweet suggest he will have few problems finding a new club.

WELTMEISTER MOAUBA IST DA! 🔥



Der amtierende Weltmeister @MoAuba kommt zum FOKUS CLAN! Die nächste Saison wird absolut episch! 🔥 #FULLFOKUS #WelcomeMo pic.twitter.com/ONWGf9g3ah — FOKUS CLAN (@FOKUSCLANGG) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, the player who won the FIFA eWorld Cup which DhTekkz was tipped for, MoAuba, has also made a move, having joined German esports organisation FOKUS CLAN.

Article continues below

The world champion joins a new group of FIFA gamers after leaving Werder Bremen and having spent a brief period as a free agent.

MoAuba, who recently spoke to Goal about winning the FIFA eWorld Cup with Werder Bremen, joins fellow FIFA pros Danny 'Proownez' Liepolt, Matthias 'Stylo' Hietsch and Lukas 'Sakul' Vonderheide in what looks like one of the most competitive FIFA teams around.