Dewji sets aside millions for Simba SC if they beat Yanga SC in FA Cup

The archrivals will clash in the semi-final to determine who will progress in the domestic tournament

Simba SC chairman Mo Dewji has promised players millions in cash should they defeat Yanga SC on Sunday during the semi-final tie.

It will be the third time the Mainland giants are meeting in 2020 after their earlier matches which were played on January 4 and on March 8.

The first league tie ended in a 0-0 draw before Yanga won the second match with Bernard Morrison’s free-kick then making the difference

Dewji has promised to award the players with $100,000 which is equivalent to TSh230M should they get a win over their archrivals.

“Get it from me, the players who will start the match are going to get an equal share of the $100,000 and the issue of those who will come on from the bench is yet to be decided,” a senior official at Simba, who preferred anonymity, told Mwanaspoti.

According to the official, the players will be informed of the plan once they land in Dar es Salaam from Lindi where they had already entertained Namungo FC on Sunday.

“The money has been promised in order to motivate the players but the technical bench members are not part of the expected beneficiaries,” the official added.

“The club's hierarchy will also come up with a plan that will take care of the players who will not be involved in the match at all. We will also see how to say a big thank you to the players after winning the league title a few days ago.

“We are not going to let them go without a token of appreciation.”

Simba’s chief executive officer Senzo Mazingisa revealed that the players are always guaranteed of allowances for picking wins.

“Every time you see Simba play and win there is always an allowance to motivate them for working hard to ensure we as a club attain our objectives,” Masingiza told Mwanaspoti.

“These allowances will always be different when we are playing against either Yanga or Azam FC.”

The club’s top scorer Meddie Kagere said the allowances have always made them want to win more games.

“Apart from our usual salaries which are regularly paid in time, the club's management has always made sure we are motivated by way of giving us allowances after every win,” Kagere said.

“This has always made us hungrier to go and fight for victories.”

The match between Yanga and Simba will be played at the National Stadium.