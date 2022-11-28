Devis Epassy: Who is the Cameroon World Cup goalkeeper replacing Onana?

After losing the opening game, the Indomitable Lions named their second-choice goalkeeper for the match against Serbia on Monday.

Coach Rigobert Song named Devis Epassy in Cameroon’s starting XI when Andre Onana was dropped for the match against Serbia.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper was named in the 26-man final squad for the tournament in Qatar. Epassy took over the Indomitable Lions’ gloves, and Simon Ngapandouetnbu – who is turning out for French club Marseille – is the backup option.

Onana - who was on duty against Switzerland in their opening fixture - was dropped for disciplinary issues.

Who is Devis Epassy?

Currently, the goalkeeper plays for Saudi Pro League club Abha. He was born and raised in Soisy-sous-Montmorency in northern France.

Where has he played before?

The Cameroonian started playing for Rennes U19 in July 2011 before a promotion to Rennes B where he stayed until July 2013.

In October 2013, he joined Lorient B after leaving Rennes. In August 2014, he signed for Spanish side CD Guijuelo and left in July 2015.

The next destination was a return to France when he signed for US Avranches in September 2015. After almost one year with Avranches, Epassy left to join another French outfit, SAS Epinal, on a free transfer in July 2016.

His time with SAS Epinal came to an end in August 2017, and he departed for Super League Greece side, APO Levadiakos. After leaving Levadiakos, the goalkeeper was signed by another Greek side, PAS Lamia.

In July 2021, he left PAS Lamia to join yet another Greek side, OFI Crete, and played for them until August 2022.

His current club is Abha, which he joined on August 6, 2022, in a deal reported to be worth around €700,000.

Epassy in Cameroon jersey

He was part of the Indomitable Lions squad that took part in the Africa Cup of Nations finals held in their country.

Epassy has always deputized Onana in major matches for Cameroon and has been ahead of both Ngapandouetnbu and Marcelin Mbahbi in the pecking order.

What is Epassy’s next assignment?

After taking charge of the goalkeeping duties against Serbia, Song is expected to maintain this selection against Brazil on Friday.