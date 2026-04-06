Despite his absence from Al-Hilal, Benzema has been the target of a fierce media backlash

Al-Hilal’s French striker Karim Benzema has not escaped criticism despite missing the recent 2-2 draw with Al-Taawoun in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

The veteran French striker missed the match due to a toe injury, continuing to spark controversy since his arrival at Al-Hilal due to the persistent injuries that have plagued him.

Commenting on the matter, media personality Sultan Al-Lihyani said during an appearance on the Saudi programme “Dourina Ghair”: “Benzema has not fulfilled Al-Hilal’s objective in signing him; the primary aim of bringing him in was to rely on a genuine striker capable of scoring and creating chances.”

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He added: “It is true that Benzema has performed well in the matches he has played, but he is not physically fit and is suffering from a host of injuries; he has become a problem for Al-Hilal at the moment.”

He concluded by saying: “It is impossible to predict Al-Hilal’s attacking future in the coming period given Benzema’s continued absence, which has become a burden on the team, and Inzaghi must start looking for other solutions instead of the French star.”

Benzema has featured in six matches, scoring five goals and providing two assists, since signing during the recent winter transfer window.