Despite financial problems KPL clubs are not joking - Posta Rangers' Omollo

The league has been forced to run without a title sponsor since SportPesa pulled out of the Kenyan market

Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams are very competitive in the 2019/20 season despite the numerous financial challenges facing it, Posta head coach Sammy Omollo has said.

The KPL 2019/20 season has run and entered its mid-season break without a title sponsor since SportPesa exited the local market but amid all the struggle, Omollo says teams have kept their desire to compete.

After fourteen matches, there is no team that has not tasted defeat.

“In terms of competitions, there has been a lot of rivalry among teams. I can tell you teams are pushing hard on the pitch and I have felt it myself. Despite the challenges, I can admit teams are not joking when it comes to chasing results,” Omollo told Goal.

“Initially, I thought teams were not going to give their 100% but I am surprised they are ready to perform.”

Omollo further said he is impressed by the approach the majority of coaches have deployed this season.

“There are so many goals that are being scored and this is what people want to see. Coaches are applying a very open strategy where they no longer defend like before and this is because everyone wants to win games,” he concluded.

will host while will play against at Narok County Stadium and Kasarani Stadium respectively in rescheduled ties on December 29.